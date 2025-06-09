Driver pulls out knife on couple driving too slow in Kennesaw neighborhood, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ten miles below the speed limit: that is what one driver told Kennesaw police drove him to pull a knife during a road rage incident in the Legacy Park community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He said the reason why he was agitated was because the driver was going 25 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone,” explained Ofc. David Buchanan about why 55-year-old Giancarlo Russo is accused of pulling a knife on his neighbors during a road rage incident.

It happened in Kennesaw in the Legacy Park neighborhood.

A husband and wife got to a stop sign to find the driver, Russo, behind them was outraged, when he blocked their car with his own.

“The offender pulled in front of them and blocked them, got out of his car, he was holding a knife and was threatening towards them,” Buchanan told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan. “He was trying to get the male driver out of the vehicle to instigate some type of altercation or fight. The victim stayed in the car, got away safely, and called us.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Neighbors saw the police lights but never imagined someone who lives in the neighborhood pulling a knife on one of their neighbors.

“If you live out here, why would you pull a knife on your neighbor because you’re going to see them at Publix, Kroger?“ said neighbor Lonnie Edwards.

“You shouldn’t carry a knife when you have that kind of anger. Uncontrolled anger,” said neighbor Hannelore Ahearn.

Russo is now charged with simple assault and aggravated assault. He’s out of jail on bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group