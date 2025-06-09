Atlanta Public Schools announces new first day of school, 13 new principals

ATLANTA — Summer vacation may be just a couple of weeks old, but school districts are deep into planning for the new year.

Atlanta Public Schools and the Atlanta Board of Education announced an updated first day of school for the 2025-2026 school year. It will be Monday, Aug. 4.

The previous date was Friday, Aug. 1.

APS has appointed 13 new principals for the new school year, effective July 1:

Gerard Latimore , Benteen Elementary School: Latimore has more than a decade of experience in education and leadership, including as an assistant principal and former instructional coach at Benteen.

, Benteen Elementary School: Latimore has more than a decade of experience in education and leadership, including as an assistant principal and former instructional coach at Benteen. Heather P. Stephenson , Bolton Academy: Stephenson’s more than 20 years of experience includes serving Atlanta Public Schools since 2005 in a variety of roles, including teacher, special education lead teacher and assistant principal. She is currently interim principal at Bolton Academy.

, Bolton Academy: Stephenson’s more than 20 years of experience includes serving Atlanta Public Schools since 2005 in a variety of roles, including teacher, special education lead teacher and assistant principal. She is currently interim principal at Bolton Academy. Holly Brookins, Burgess-Peterson Elementary School: Brookins has more than a decade of school leadership experience. As a principal in a neighboring district, she has led her school to achieve state recognitions.

APS New principals include, top row, from left: Chante' Blackwell, Phillip Braziel, Holly Brookins, Chendra Dupree, Dante Edwards, Octavius Harris, Keenya Jackson; bottom row, from left: Kimberly Latchman, Gerard Latimore, Langston Longley, Lami Ojezua, Stacey Welsh Perot and Heather P. Stephenson. (Source: APS)

Keenya Jackson , Cleveland Avenue Elementary School: Jackson’s wealth of experience includes roles as a teacher, instructional coach and curriculum support teacher. She is currently an assistant principal in a neighboring school district.

, Cleveland Avenue Elementary School: Jackson’s wealth of experience includes roles as a teacher, instructional coach and curriculum support teacher. She is currently an assistant principal in a neighboring school district. Chendra Dupree , Herman J. Russell West End Academy: Dupree’s experience includes school and district roles, including instructional and literacy coach, as well as intervention coach. She is currently a high school principal.

, Herman J. Russell West End Academy: Dupree’s experience includes school and district roles, including instructional and literacy coach, as well as intervention coach. She is currently a high school principal. Langston Longley , John Lewis Invictus Academy: Longley has served Atlanta Public Schools since 2004 in a variety of roles. He’s been a principal for the past 10 years. He was named Principal of the Year by Communities in Schools in 2023.

, John Lewis Invictus Academy: Longley has served Atlanta Public Schools since 2004 in a variety of roles. He’s been a principal for the past 10 years. He was named Principal of the Year by Communities in Schools in 2023. Chante’ Blackwell , Perkerson Elementary School: Blackwell brings a wealth of experience at the school and district levels, including as a leader support specialist and assistant principal. She is currently supporting the assessment office in a neighboring district.

, Perkerson Elementary School: Blackwell brings a wealth of experience at the school and district levels, including as a leader support specialist and assistant principal. She is currently supporting the assessment office in a neighboring district. Lami Ojezua , Scott Elementary School: Ojezua joined APS in 2007 and served in numerous roles, including continuous improvement coordinator, assistant principal, and most recently, interim principal.

, Scott Elementary School: Ojezua joined APS in 2007 and served in numerous roles, including continuous improvement coordinator, assistant principal, and most recently, interim principal. Stacey Welsh Perot , Smith Elementary School: Perot has three decades of education experience, including teaching, instructional leadership and school administration. She’s a former “Teacher of the Year” and currently a principal at Garden Hills Elementary.

, Smith Elementary School: Perot has three decades of education experience, including teaching, instructional leadership and school administration. She’s a former “Teacher of the Year” and currently a principal at Garden Hills Elementary. Phillip Braziel , South Atlanta High School: Braziel has been a classroom teacher, master scheduler, and assistant principal. He has been previously nominated for Assistant Principal of the Year and previously honored as a Teacher of the Year.

, South Atlanta High School: Braziel has been a classroom teacher, master scheduler, and assistant principal. He has been previously nominated for Assistant Principal of the Year and previously honored as a Teacher of the Year. Octavius Harris , Therrell High School: Harris has severed in multiple roles within APS, including teacher, assistant principal and principal. He’s currently a principal in a neighboring district.

, Therrell High School: Harris has severed in multiple roles within APS, including teacher, assistant principal and principal. He’s currently a principal in a neighboring district. Dante Edwards , interim principal, Garden Hills Elementary School: Edwards has served APS since 2002 in a variety of roles as a teacher and an administrator, including assistant principal, magnet coordinator and principal.

, interim principal, Garden Hills Elementary School: Edwards has served APS since 2002 in a variety of roles as a teacher and an administrator, including assistant principal, magnet coordinator and principal. Kimberly Latchman, interim principal, Maynard H. Jackson High School: Latchman has more than 20 years of experience in education. At Maynard Jackson High School, she has served as an instructional coach and, most recently, as assistant principal.

The board previously announced seven other new principals last month: Brian Baron, Morningside Elementary School; Summer Clayton, E. Rivers Elementary School; Tiauna Crooms, Booker T. Washington High School; Shermain Jennings, Frederick Douglass High School; Angela Mitchell, North Atlanta High School; Kristy Reese, L.O. Kimberly Elementary School; and Adib Shakir, Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy.

