Police release body cam video of 2 children being rescued from hot car at Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have released body camera footage of officers saving two young children who were left in a hot car for nearly 40 minutes.

Police said a woman called 911 after seeing the children in the Cumberland Mall parking lot.

Police posted the video on Monday, but the rescue happened on June 4.

The video shows officers breaking into the car and removing the children.

According to police, the temperature inside the car was 117 degrees when they were rescued.

Officers can be heard comforting the children on the video as they removed them from the car.

The kids are 1 and 2 years old, police said. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

J’Quawn Dixon, the children’s father, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

