New video shows road rage shooting outside Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have released video of a shooting outside a Walmart that sent bystanders scrambling for cover.
In April, Cobb County police said 23-year-old Jermaine Davis and 62-year-old Samuel Jones got in a fight after a road rage incident.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the verbal argument quickly turned physical, and then guns were drawn.
We’ll show you the video of the shooting and hear from a witness who was caught in the crossfire, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Davis’ girlfriend told police she fired her gun to save her boyfriend’s life.
“After my boyfriend hit the ground, the man was still pointing his weapon as if he were going to shoot again,” said Najee Trujillo. “I fired my gun at him and, at that point, he began to shoot at my car. We exchanged fire for a second.”
TRENDING STORIES:
Davis was injured in the shooting, but Jones was not injured.
Despite firing his gun, Jones said he was defending himself and he wasn’t charged, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}