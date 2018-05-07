0 Woman feared for boyfriend's life during shootout at Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County said road-rage sparked a shootout outside of a Marietta Walmart.

But the woman who fired her gun said there’s much more to the story.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Chris Jose, Najee Trujillo said she fired her gun to save her boyfriend’s life.

“After my boyfriend hit the ground, the man was still pointing his weapon as if he were going to shoot again,” Trujillo said. “I fired my gun at him and, at that point, he began to shoot at my car. We exchanged fire for a second.”

Last Monday, police said 23-year-old Jermaine Davis got into a verbal altercation with 62-year-old Samuel Jones before they went into the store on Barrett Parkway.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones was approached again by Davis whey they left the store and a dispute turned physical, police said.

Trujillo told Jose it was Jones who provoked Davis from the start.

“He kept telling him, ‘Come at me. Come at me.’ When he (Davis) jumped at him, he (Jones) shot,” Trujillo said. “I was driving straight and he almost T-boned me. From there, he kept asking us over and over if we wanted an issue with him.”

Jose knocked on Jones’ home on Monday, but there was no answer.

Despite firing his gun, police said Jones was defending himself and he wasn’t charged.

Trujillo said Davis was shot twice. One of the bullets also grazed Trujillo’s car and a second bullet left a hole.

“You can’t point a gun at somebody who’s already down. There’s no reason,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo said Davis is still recovering from his injuries. Police have a warrant for his arrest. Jail records show Davis hasn’t turned himself in yet.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.