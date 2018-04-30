COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they're searching for a shooter after two people exchanged shots in the parking lot of a Cobb County Walmart.
Channel 2's Chris Jose learned that two people fired shots at each other in the parking lot of the Walmart on Earnest Barrett Parkway. One was injured and the other escaped.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene talking with police. Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story.
NewsChopper2 over the scene on Channel 2 Action News at Noon showed officers around the crime scene.
At least six shell casings were found at the scene, Jose said,
Cobb County police are investigating a shooting outside of WalMart on Barrett Pkwy. At least six shell casings found. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/azP3dqICj9— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) April 30, 2018
Breaking: Shooting at a Cobb County WalMart. 2 people fired shots at each other. 1 taken to the hospital. Cops searching for one person. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xbmhHOIKnw— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) April 30, 2018
