  • 2 people shoot at each other in Walmart parking lot; 1 hospitalized, 1 on the run

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they're searching for a shooter after two people exchanged shots in the parking lot of a Cobb County Walmart.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose learned that two people fired shots at each other in the parking lot of the Walmart on Earnest Barrett Parkway. One was injured and the other escaped.

    NewsChopper2 over the scene on Channel 2 Action News at Noon showed officers around the crime scene.

    At least six shell casings were found at the scene, Jose said,

