Neighbors keeping kids inside after double shooting near Cobb apartment playground

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a double shooting near the playground of a Cobb County apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Chrome Park Apartments on Mesa Valley Way on Sunday afternoon where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Details on their current conditions haven’t been released.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell went to the Chrome Park Apartments on Monday and neighbors told her that the shooting has them nervous.

“I make sure my kids stay inside. If I’m not outside, they are not coming outside,” neighbor Jerry Valentine said. “I didn’t even think the people that does that stay in the neighborhood because we never have this type of problem.”

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting and have not released details on possible motives.

