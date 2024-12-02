2 shot at Cobb County apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at an apartment complex on Sunday.
Officers responded to Chrome Park Apartments at 2100 Mesa Valley Way to reports of shots being fired at around 5:31 pm.
When they arrived, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Police have not commented on the condition of the victims.
The Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Police have not release any information about a suspect, but said the public is not believed to be in any danger at this time.
