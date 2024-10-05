National Register plaque for historic Marietta school unveiled

MARIETTA, Ga. — The unveiling of Lemon Street School’s National Register plaque happens on Saturday.

The plaque will be unveiled during Marietta High School’s homecoming weekend celebration at 11 a.m. An open house will follow the ceremony.

In 2024, Lemon Street School was added to the National Register of Historic Places to recognize its pivotal role in educating African American students during segregation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The original Lemon Street Grammar School was built in 1894.

The existing building was built in 1951 and closed in 1971.

Since then the building has served various purposes, including as a junior high school, a community center, and a small public library.

The building has been rehabilitated with key features that reflect its historical significance having been preserved.

“The history of the Lemon Street School reflects the history of Marietta itself. It’s a story of progress, resilience, and hope. As we welcome back the alumni and families who lived through that history, we’re reminded of just how far we’ve come,” Marietta City Schools Board Member Angela Orange said. “This plaque is more than a symbol of the past—it’s a call to action for the future, to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn, to grow, and to succeed.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

APD ‘Detective of the Year’ shot, killed after breaking into Douglas County home

©2024 Cox Media Group