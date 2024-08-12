Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail, landing in creek

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a crash after police say he was ejected from his motorcycle in Cobb County.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night off Maxham Road. Investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Zavala.
Police said that Garcia-Zavala suddenly lost control of his bike before he hit the curb and a guardrail. The impact ejected the 26-year-old, who landed in a nearby creek.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner declared him dead at the scene. Police said it’s unclear what caused Garcia-Zavala to lose control.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cobb Police S.T.E.P unit at 770-499-3987.
