Members of King family, ‘Black and Brown’ leaders to hold get out the vote briefing in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A group of Black and Brown community leaders, including Martin Luther King III., Arndrea Waters King and Hector Sanchez Barba, will hold a joint briefing in Marietta on Tuesday.

According to a release about the get out the vote event, the state of Georgia remains a critical battleground state, so the three community leaders are working together to encourage voters to cast their ballots and remain engaged.

The briefing will follow immediately after a “United Voices, United Power: Empowering Black and Brown Communities at the Ballot Box” event at the Cole Street Community Church.

All three speakers are expected to address attendees about “what is at stake for Black and Brown communities” in the 2024 election.

“The event will focus on the importance of voter participation and encourage Black and Brown voters to utilize their collective political power. The event will emphasize that the election is about more than politics and will discuss the path forward for the Black and Brown communities,” the event announcement says.

