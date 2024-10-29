Former Pres. Donald Trump gathers supporters at Georgia Tech, encourages early voting

ATLANTA — Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump had a busy day in metro Atlanta after speaking with faith leaders in Cobb County and gathering supporters on Georgia Tech’s campus.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was there as nearly 5,000 people greeted the former president inside McCamish Pavilion where former Pres. Trump encouraged them to hit the polls, whether during the early voting period or Election Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Currently, polls show the former president with a slight lead over his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, but the margin is so tight that both have made several stops here.

Former Pres. Trump spoke for an hour and 10 minutes. During that speech, he pushed a plan to cut taxes, end taxes on tips, overtime and social security benefits and to secure the border.

He also spoke about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her criminal case against him.

RELATED STORIES:

Barely 30 minutes into his speech, several people began to leave. Those who stayed remained enthusiastic about their candidate.

“It’s Make America Great Again! It’s the greatest political movement of all time,” he shouted to his supporters.

He spoke several times about needing supporters to head to the polls and help him win Georgia, a state he lost by just 11,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“The rest of you have to get out and vote. We’re leading by a lot, but you got to get out and vote. We can’t take any chances,” he said.

Before this rally, he spoke to more than 1,000 faith leaders at a church in Cobb County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group