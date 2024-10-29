Former First Lady Michelle Obama to headline metro Atlanta get out the vote event

ATLANTA — With just a week before the 2024 presidential election, get out the vote events are picking up the pace.

On Tuesday, former First Lady Michelle Obama is expected to host an event for her nonpartisan civic organization When We All Vote in Atlanta.

The organization, founded by Obama, said Georgia remains a key state in the election.

It highlighted its 2020 election results, where it said the race as decided by roughly 12,000 votes, and noting that since late July, the state has had 40,000 new voters register, with a 76% increase in first-time voters under the age of 30.

On Monday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announced the state had more than three million votes already cast during its early voting period.

“The election doesn’t start on Election Day — it ends on Election Day. Thanks to our Georgia partners and volunteers who continue to make sure their communities are ready to vote, Georgia voters are fired up and ready to use their voices. Mrs. Obama, our Co-Chairs and Ambassadors, and voters will all come together at this rally to celebrate Georgia. Together, we will take our momentum and energy to the ballot box and set the tone for the entire country — especially first-time voters — to vote early,” Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

While Obama is the headline speaker, she won’t be working alone to rally voters.

According to When We All Vote’s announcement, the former first lady will be joined by a combination of celebrities, and local and national talent performers.

The event website for Tuesday’s voter rally says Obama will be joined by Marsai Martin, Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Shonda Rhimes, Ciara, Liza Koshy, Rita Wilson and more, with Lynae Vanee and Kalen Allen co-hosting.

“This rally is nonpartisan and is not affiliated with any candidates or campaigns. When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap,” the organization said in a statement.

The campaigns for both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to be working to drive up voter participation across the country in the final days before the election.

Both candidates and their running mates have made repeated trips to Georgia over the past few weeks as Election Day inches closer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group