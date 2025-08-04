Mayor, city council member raises on agenda in Austell tonight

AUSTELL, Ga. — A proposal to increase the salaries for members of the Austell City Council and Mayor is on the agenda at Monday’s council meeting.

The meeting itself starts at 7 p.m., with the July 2 salary proposal to move forward for a possible vote of approval.

That means that, should it pass, the compensation structure for Austell city leaders would change for the first time in 10 years.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that officials wanted to increase the pay scale for certain positions “based on inflationary pressures, regional salary comparisons and the importance of attracting and retaining highly qualified civic leaders.”

Austell leaders said the cost of living in the state of Georgia had been increasing steadily for years, with a 14% rise since 2023 alone.

“While Georgia remains more affordable than many other states, key expenses—including food, gas, energy, and housing—have escalated significantly. The lack of any adjustment to the Mayor and Council salaries during this period has effectively reduced the real income of Austell’s elected officials," the city said in a previous statement.

If the council passes the salary increases, here’s how the wages would change:

Mayor:

Current Salary: $36,000

Proposed Increase: $2,000

New Salary: $38,000

Councilmembers:

Current Salary: $14,400

Proposed Increase: $4,000

New Salary: $18,400

The vote to increase salaries for city leaders also comes just weeks after the council approved a nearly 160% increase in property taxes to residents.

Mayor Ollie Clemons told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the increased property tax would help get the city out of a long-running deficit.

“Raising taxes isn’t popular. We’ve been kicking the can down the road, if you will, probably even proceeding me. Now it’s just time to do something about it,” Clemons said previously.

According to city officials, the increase would amount to roughly $595 more per year for a home with a fair market value of $299,000.

Separate from the proposed increases for the mayor and city council members, Clemons told Newell city employees would also get a wage increase in the new city budget.

