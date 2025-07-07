Austell homeowners could see 158% increase in property taxes

AUSTELL, Ga. — A series of public meetings regarding a proposed property tax increase for Austell homeowners got underway on Monday.

Residents were able to weigh in on a plan to raise property taxes by 158%. The increase would amount to roughly $595 more per year for a home with a fair market value of $299,000, according to city estimates.

Some homeowners, like Marla Miller, say that while they agree a property tax increase is necessary, the amount is significant.

“I understand people are on a budget. I’m on a budget too, but I do know this needs to be done to get us back where we need to be,” Miller said.

Other homeowners, like Lance Lambert, say the increase has the potential to push people out of their homes.

“158% runs the risk of driving some people out of their homes. Can you live with that?” Lambert said during Monday’s public hearing.

Mayor Ollie Clemons said the decision was not made lightly but emphasized that the increase is necessary to help stabilize the city’s finances.

“We know raising taxes isn’t popular, so we’ve been kicking the can down the road…It’s just time to do something about it,” said Mayor Clemons.

The mayor said the proposed $3 million revenue boost would help the city climb out of the deficit it has been operating in.

“We need to do something to make sure the city is moving in the right direction,” Mayor Clemons added.

The city will hold a total of three public hearings before voting on the proposal. The final meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 14th, at 6 p.m.

