Cobb County city proposes more than 150% property tax increase

AUSTELL, Ga. — A Cobb County city government is proposing a more than 150% property tax increase for residents.

The Austell City Council announced plans to levy higher taxes, 158.22% over the rollback millage rate.

The city said this comes as the yearly property tax and property value assessment comes, when the board of tax assessors must review assessed values for tax reasons.

“When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment,” the city said.

For cases where the total digest of taxable property is prepared, state law requires that a rollback millage rate must also be computed that will provide the same amount of tax revenue, had no reassessment happened.

However, if the budget set by the city council would require a higher tax rate, it will have to host three public hearings to allow residents to voice their potential concerns.

“The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $299,369 is approximately $595.22 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $320,936 is approximately $648.91,” the city said.

The City of Austell will hold public meetings at the Threadmill Complex Council Chambers at 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road on the following dates and times:

July 7 at 11 a.m.

July 7 at 5 p.m.

July 14 at 6 p.m.

