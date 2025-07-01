Scientists analyze chunk of meteorite that fell to Earth last week in GA

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A meteorite fell to Earth in Georgia last Thursday, and Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer visited scientists in Bartow County to get a closer look at a piece of it.

It blasted into Earth’s atmosphere 27 miles above Georgia and was found by a meteorite hunter in Henry County.

Researchers at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville are analyzing one of the largest pieces of the meteorite found so far.

It weighs 150 grams and measures two inches by three inches.

“That is much bigger than what I thought it was going to be, so I’m really surprised that we got like a nice chunk like this,” Astronomer Karisa Zdanky said. “You can just see like kind of the exact lines on the fusion crust of it just barreling through our atmosphere. So it’s just really impressive to look at.”

The meteorite is billions of years old, and you can see it later this summer at the Tellus Science Museum.

Scientists have a lot to learn about the meteorite, including what kind of rock it is.

It may have even come from outside our solar system.

