Cobb County School District announces plan to increase property taxes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District said it plans to increase property taxes. It plans a general fund millage rate of 18.70 mills.

The school district posted the notice in compliance with Georgia’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights law.

The net effect of the school district’s new millage rate would be to increase the amount of tax revenue collected if the property is reassessed higher than the previous year.

“To collect the same revenue as last year and avoid an increase in taxes of 1.09%, the millage rate would have to be decreased to 18.499 mills, defined as the ‘roll-back’ rate described in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” the county school district said.

Since the county doesn’t plan to adopt the roll-back millage rate, state law says the Cobb County Board of Education has to hold three public hearings where the public can share their feedback.

The Cobb County Board of Education will hold three hearings at the Board Room at 514 Glover St., Marietta at the following times:

Session 1: July 10, 11:30 a.m.

Session 2: July 10, 6:05 p.m.

Session 3: July 17, 6:30 p.m.

The Cobb County Board of Education will decide the millage rates at a meeting in the board room on July 17 at 7 p.m.

