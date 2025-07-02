3-year-old boy found shot in East Point

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 3-year-old was found shot in East Point, police reported Wednesday.

East Point police said they responded to a home on Hawthorne Way on a call of a person shot.

Police said they found a 3-year-old boy unconscious with a single gunshot wound. The gun, which was not identified, was found next to the boy.

The boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently not known.

Police secured the gun.

Authorities say the shooting is under investigation.

