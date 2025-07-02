GA deputies say ‘successful businessman’ was money laundering over $380K in drug proceeds

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 37-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history has now been sentenced as a federal career offender.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Friday, Roderick Terrell Ferrell, 37, of Albany, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by six years of supervised release. This is after Ferell pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine in Oct. 2024. He was sentenced as a career offender.

According to court documents, investigators worked on the case from 2021 to 2024.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia said agents received information from various confidential sources that the 37-year-old was distributing cocaine supplied by a metro-Atlanta unnamed co-conspirator.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at another dealer’s home and seized cocaine. Agents learned that Ferrell had sold at least 18 ounces of powder cocaine.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Lee County deputies then conducted a controlled buy from Ferrell on Nov. 8, 2021, where the Albany man sold two ounces of powder cocaine for $2,150.

Then Ferrell reported that he had been pulled over by GSP and Lee County deputies on Oct. 13, 2022, and had $30,000 from a recent drug transaction. On Nov. 30, 2023, GSP pulled Ferrell over and found 10 pounds of marijuana in 10 plastic vacuum-sealed bags in the back cargo area. Ferrell said he was transporting the drugs to Camilla, Ga., the US attorney’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) launched a money laundering investigation into Ferell and learned he had laundered $383,057 in drug proceeds between his bank account, CashApp, a local business, and a co-conspirator’s accounts from 2021 to 2023, despite having no employment or declaring any income on his taxes.

The investigation also revealed that Ferell and his girlfriend used drug proceeds to purchase a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE, luxury goods from Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Saks, Gucci, and Balenciaga, take luxury vacations, rent a home near Atlanta, and invest in a local business that was never operational.

At sentencing, Ferrell was held accountable for distributing 6.5 kilograms of cocaine and 47 kilograms of marijuana.

Ferrell also has several prior felony convictions, including robbery by force, terroristic threats and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Dougherty County.

“While attempting to portray himself as a successful businessman and aspiring restaurateur. The problem was he was neither,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group