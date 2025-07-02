4 arrested, 1 wanted after DeKalb police shut down drug trafficking operation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police arrested four people and are still looking for a fifth person after a major drug trafficking operation in DeKalb County.
Between June 19 and 25, the DeKalb County Police Department’s Gang Unit and agents with the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking operation in both DeKalb County and the City of Atlanta.
Multiple search warrants were issued, which led to major seizures that include nearly 4 kilograms of fentanyl, over $100,000 in cash, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as 8 guns, ammunition, and drug trafficking tools.
Police arrested Dontrell Brown, Karleah Edwards, Stanley Johnson, and Joseph Collier.
Warrants have also been issued for William Brown, who is still wanted.
