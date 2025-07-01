GDOT worker jumps off bridge to avoid being hit by pickup truck

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down after three employees were injured in a crash.

According to GDOT, a crew was spraying herbicides on State Route 84 East in Long County when a driver in a pickup truck hit a GDOT foreman’s truck and then continued to hit the truck carrying the herbicide tank.

Officials said a GDOT worker who was hand-spraying, Tony Reynolds, jumped off the bridge to avoid being hit by the driver’s truck.

Two workers in the GDOT vehicle were also injured, receiving strain injuries.

All three employees were rushed to the hospital.

Reynolds suffered a hip fracture and back strain injuries. The two other employees, who were not identified, have since been released.

GDOT says the incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers employees and contractors face each day on the side of the road.

“It is why GDOT, together with law enforcement, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and others remind our employees and the public of the importance of road safety and the need to avoid distractions, slow down, pay attention and abide by the rules of the road,” GDOT said.

Authorities did not say if the driver was arrested or cited.

