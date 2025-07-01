15-year-old GA boy accused of stabbing mother to death

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage boy is charged with murder after police said he killed his mother.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Chatham County police received a report of a stabbing at a home on Berwick Lakes Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman suffering from what appeared to be multiple sharp force injuries. The victim later died from injuries. Her identity was not released.

Chatham County police arrested and charged the victim’s 15-year-old son at the scene with murder.

The suspect was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

His name was not released due to his age.

