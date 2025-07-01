Waffle House whisks out egg subcharge

ATLANTA — Those craving the all-day breakfast at Waffle House won’t have to scramble up more money for eggs.

The metro-Atlanta-based restaurant announced Tuesday, the 50-cent egg subcharge is off the menu as of June 2.

This comes nearly five months after the restaurant said egg prices soared amid a shortage following a bird flu outbreak.

The popular spot is known for its 24-hour breakfast menu with over 2,000 restaurants across 25 states.

