Beloved skate rink to close after 40 years in Gwinnett County

A skating rink that has been open for over 40 years will soon be closing its doors.

Skate Along USA confirmed that August 24 will be the last day customers can lace up their skates.

“It’s the end of an era for us,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “Words truly cannot express the gratitude that we feel for all of the skaters have continued to show us support.”

The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for all-skate sessions and Wednesdays for adult night skate session until its final day.

People are leaving comments on the rink’s Facebook page, sharing their favorite memories from across the decades.

“All of the skate sessions, birthday parties, private events, and lock-ins. Thank you for all of the memories,” the rink’s owners wrote.

