Neighbors say loud construction project is keeping them up at night

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — A quiet neighborhood in Avondale Estates says sleepless nights have become the norm due to loud overnight construction just steps from their homes.

Carlisa Johnson is one of many residents who say the constant noise has disrupted their lives for months.

“Welcome to my nightmare,” Johnson said, sharing cell phone video she recorded from her window.

The videos capture sounds of drilling, hammering, and machinery echoing through the night.

“It’s so loud that it’s truly unavoidable,” Johnson said. “You simply can’t sleep when your whole apartment is shaking, plates are shaking.”

She said the construction typically starts around 9 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m.

Initially unsure who was behind the work, Johnson said she reached out to DeKalb County, which directed her to the City of Avondale Estates.

City officials then pointed to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln contacted GDOT, which clarified the noise is coming from a water main replacement project being managed by DeKalb County’s Watershed Department.

GDOT said the overnight work is intended to prevent delays in their own multi-year improvement project along East College Avenue and North Avondale Road.

The project is part of a larger infrastructure facelift intended to improve traffic flow and safety through the Avondale corridor.

GDOT said working at night reduces traffic disruptions during the day. But residents say the tradeoff isn’t worth it.

“It’s worse than a fire alarm because it lasts for so many hours,” Johnson said.

Adding to their frustration, Avondale Estates has a “Disturbing the Peace” ordinance, which generally prohibits overnight construction involving pile drivers, hammers, and heavy metal transport.

However, the ordinance includes exceptions for city, county, or state projects done at night for reasons of “convenience.”

“It’s inconveniencing so many people in so many different ways,” Johnson said. “It’s completely unreasonable at this point that this can’t be done at a different time.”

GDOT said the water main work is expected to wrap up within two weeks, while their overall corridor project is scheduled to be completed sometime in August.

