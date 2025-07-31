City of Austell to consider pay raises for mayor, city council members

AUSTELL, Ga. — A proposal has been submitted to increase the salaries of the mayor and city council members of Austell, citing inflation and regional salary comparisons as key reasons for the adjustment.

The proposal suggests a $2,000 increase for the mayor, raising the salary from $36,000 to $38,000, and a $4,000 increase for council members, raising their salaries from $14,400 to $18,400.

These changes aim to align the pay for Austell’s government officials with comparable nearby cities and address the rising cost of living, which has increased by 14% in Georgia over the past two years.

The proposal highlights the fact that officials haven’t gotten a raise in over a decade, despite significant shifts in the economic landscape. It argues that a salary increase is necessary to offset inflation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Regional salary comparisons show that Austell’s proposed salaries are competitive with neighboring cities. For example, the mayor of Smyrna earns $37,500, while council members earn $25,500. In contrast, Austell’s proposed salaries are $38,000 for the mayor and $18,400 for council members.

The proposal emphasizes the importance of attracting and retaining highly qualified civic leaders to ensure the city continues to thrive under a capable government.

The proposal will be discussed at the August 4 city council meeting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group