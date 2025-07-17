Homeowners in Austell brace for property tax hike

AUSTELL, Ga. — The previous budget for property tax revenue in Austell was $1.6 million, but not anymore. With the tax hike, that budget jumps to $3.7 million.

The mayor of Austell told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the increase will get the city out of the deficit in which it’s been operating.

“I’ve owned this home since December of 2023,” Joseph Peed said.

Peed and other homeowners in the city of Austell will feel the brunt of a much larger property tax bill come November.

Peed told Newell a 158% property tax hike is the last thing he wants to add to his budget with a newborn, hospital bills and home renovations to accommodate his growing family.

“We are watching our bank account, so hearing our property taxes this year that much is a little annoying as you are trying to build back your savings,” Peed said.

“I do believe in the tax increase. I do not think it needed to be 158%,” homeowner Marla Miller said.

Earlier this week, city council signed off on raising property taxes from 3.25 mill to 6.25.

The city is also implementing a fire tax, which will bring the total increase to 8.25mill.

Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons says the increase will get the city out of a deficit in which it’s been operating.

He says the city will rebuild reserves that are needed to operate the city, stabilizing the overall budget.

“Raising taxes isn’t popular. We’ve been kicking the can down the road, if you will, probably even proceeding me. Now it’s just time to do something about it,” Clemons said.

City employees will receive a bump in pay, something he told Newell they haven’t had in two years.

The mayor told Newell even with this tax hike, homeowners in Austell are still paying the lowest property taxes in the county.

