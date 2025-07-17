Voice of America employee threatens to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene, family, indictment says

ATLANTA — A former Voice of America employee has been charged with threatening to kill Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Seth Jason, of Edgewater, Maryland, was arrested by U.S. Capitol police and the Arundel Police Department early on Thursday morning.

According to an indictment handed up against Jason, he threatened to “assault and murder Marjorie Taylor Greene,” her staff, and her family members in phone calls made to her Dalton and Rome offices.

“The U.S. Capitol Police investigation revealed that the phone calls were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had worked as a longtime employee,” a news release from the Department of Justice said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The indictment said Jason made at least eight threatening calls to Greene’s offices over the course of 15 months.

He has been charged with influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

“The Voice of America is an international multimedia broadcaster with service in more than 40 languages. Voice of America provides news, information, and cultural programming through the Internet, mobile and social media, radio, and television,” the usa.gov website said.

The Trump administration has recently targeted Voice of America and its parent organization for sweeping cuts. It’s unclear if that is part of the motive behind Jason’s phone threats.

Jason was expected to make his initial appearance in court on Thursday afternoon.

If found guilty of the charges against him, Jason could face up to 17 years in prison.

©2025 Cox Media Group