Man arrested for stealing $7K of copper wire from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital construction site

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police have arrested a man they say stole thousands of dollars of copper wire from a construction site at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

According to the police report, officers pulled over James Ivey for not having a tag on his 2005 blue Dodge Ram truck. In the bed of the truck, officers could see spools of copper wire.

When they asked Ivey to get out of the car, they found a stolen gun lying on the floorboard by his feet.

Ivey was able to pull the license plate out of the backseat and give it to officers before he was put in handcuffs.

While officers were running his name and license plate, which showed he was a convicted felon, a witness brought them surveillance video from a construction site at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

They say the video shows Ivey inside the building from 3 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. moving spools of copper wire. Investigators determined they were the same spools in the bed of his truck.

Each spool of copper wire is valued at $500, meaning the total estimated value of the 14 spools he had stolen was $7,000.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center on charges of burglary, theft by taking, felon in possession of a firearm and more.

