Popular Atlanta breakfast spot shutting down after more than 30 years

ATLANTA — An Atlanta breakfast spot is shutting down after more than 30 years on Ponce De Leon Ave. next month.

Java Jive, which is located across from the Clermont Hotel, has been a breakfast staple in northeast Atlanta since 1994.

“Almost 31 years ago, we were getting ready to open Java Jive with a sign that said ‘Ready to Pour in 94,’” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. “It is with great sadness and many mixed emotions that the sign will now read ‘Closing our Doors in 24.’”

The restaurant, known for its fluffy biscuits, thanked its employees and longtime customers who have supported the store over the last three decades.

It is unclear what will be replacing the restaurant in this space.

The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 22.

