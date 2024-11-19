Cost of Thanksgiving food, drinks, decorations up 19% from 2023 in US

WASHINGTON — If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, a new report on food costs shows you should expect a pricier menu than the year before.

The price of food is up, at a time when many families are already struggling.

According to a new report from Lending Tree, the cost of Thanksgiving food, drinks and decorations for a single family rose 19%, or $400, since last year, putting a financial strain on families across the United States.

Nearly 60% of Americans said inflation was impacting their Thanksgiving plans this year, and 9% said they won’t host due to the increased costs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

That’s especially true among Gen Zers and those with children younger than 18, and it all comes as childhood hunger rates across the country are rising.

“There are a lot of factors planned into why we are seeing that increase in kids hungry in this country. Certainly the rise and price and groceries, we also sold during the pandemic that government leaders lean in to support communities and make sure those families had the resources they needed,” Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, said. “Unfortunately, many of those policies were pulled back in the last couple of years.”

One in five children in the U.S., or about 14 million, currently live with hunger. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s the second year in a row that the number has increased, following a big spike in 2023.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, food banks are busy working to fill the need.

“Especially as we are headed into the holiday season and we all envision families gathered around making memories gather on tables full of food, but we know that that’s not the reality for so many families in this country,” Filipic said.

For those who want to help, nonprofits like No Kid Hungry support food banks around the country and all money donated will help kids in your area get the food they need.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group