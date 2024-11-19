Metro Atlanta weather: Downpours with a few rumbles of thunder to start Tuesday

Grab an umbrella before you head out the door because you will need it Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking showers moving across metro Atlanta. The rain will pick up as the morning goes on and some areas will see downpours throughout the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

While there is no severe weather in the forecast, Severe Weather Team 2 has tracked a few isolated thunderstorms this morning with StormTracker 2 HD radar.

LIVE tracking the rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Here’s what to know for Tuesday:

Rain, heavy at times, possible through mid afternoon

Rain will taper to scattered showers late this afternoon and into this evening

More than an inch of rain is likely over the western half of the area

The coolest air of the season so far will move in to north Georgia later this week.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Wet weather moving in this Tuesday through the afternoon, but dryer, chillier days to follow









©2024 Cox Media Group