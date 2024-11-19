Metro Atlanta weather: Downpours with a few rumbles of thunder to start Tuesday

Grab an umbrella before you head out the door because you will need it Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking showers moving across metro Atlanta. The rain will pick up as the morning goes on and some areas will see downpours throughout the day.
While there is no severe weather in the forecast, Severe Weather Team 2 has tracked a few isolated thunderstorms this morning with StormTracker 2 HD radar.
Here’s what to know for Tuesday:
- Rain, heavy at times, possible through mid afternoon
- Rain will taper to scattered showers late this afternoon and into this evening
- More than an inch of rain is likely over the western half of the area
- The coolest air of the season so far will move in to north Georgia later this week.
