Kennesaw State University officer suffers majors injuries rescuing his family from burning house

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Kennesaw State University police officer is recovering after he suffered severe burns when his home caught fire on Thursday.

KSU police say Lieutenant Robert Milam was rushed to a burn center after he suffered major injuries when running into his burning home to rescue his family.

While his home was destroyed, luckily everyone survived.

Milam, a 20-year veteran of the KSU Police Department, will have a long road to recovery and several surgeries.

“Lieutenant Milam has served his community for over two decades and would give anyone the shirt off his back. For this to happen at any time would be difficult, but during this time of year, it only makes things harder,” his coworkers wrote.

They have started an online fundraiser to help the family rebuild their lives and offset his medical expenses.

