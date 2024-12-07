Tyler Perry Studios president unexpectedly passes away

ATLANTA — The President and General Manager of Studio Operations at Tyler Perry Studios, Steve Mensch, has died.

According to a statement from studio representatives, Mensch’s sudden passing has left them heartbroken.

“We are incredibly saddened to by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years, and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as well send them our prayers.” — Tyler Perry Studios

Details surrounding what led up to Mensch’s passing have not been released.

Details surrounding what led up to Mensch's passing have not been released.

Tyler Perry Studios sits on more than 300 acres of the old Fort McPherson property on the edge of Atlanta’s city limits and features 12 soundstages.

