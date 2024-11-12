Kennesaw State AD thought Brian Bohannon “accepted my offer” to step down as football coach

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State’s athletic director issued a new statement on Monday after former football coach Brian Bohannon refuted the school’s claims that he stepped down.

The athletic director said he thought the two had reached an understanding about the decision.

KSU announced on Sunday that Bohannon stepped down as the Owls head coach after 11 years with the school. But the coach posted a statement on social media later that night stating “I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position.”

AD Milton Overton responded on Monday, saying he offered Bohannon the chance to step down and thought he had accepted it.

“Over the last three years, the results on the football field failed to support our goal of building a competitive FBS program. Therefore, I determined it was time to make a leadership change to take the football program in a new direction,” Overton said. “I advised Coach Bohannon of my decision, and, as is customary, offered him the opportunity to announce that he had stepped down. At the conclusion of our meeting, it was my understanding that Coach Bohannon had accepted my offer.”

Bohannon built the Kennesaw State football program from scratch leading up to their first season in 2015. The Owls found early success on the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

The Owls moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) this year as members of Conference USA. Their only win of the season was an upset over Liberty at home in October. Bohannon leaves the program with an overall 72-38 record as a head coach.

Overton said the school remains “appreciative” of Bohannon’s dedication to the program and will turn its focus to the rest of the season.

Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks will be the interim head coach for the games against Sam Houston State, Florida International and Louisiana Tech.

