Why Georgia Tech won’t have to pay for fans storming the field after its Miami upset

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pulled out their biggest win of the season and of the Brent Key era after they knocked off No. 4 Miami on Saturday.

To celebrate, the students and fans naturally decided to storm the field. But will Georgia Tech have to pay a fine to their opponent like other schools have? No.

Why? There is no official NCAA rule about schools being fined when fans storm the field or court. It’s up to the individual conferences.

For instance, the Southeastern Conference will fine their programs $100,000 for the first offense, $250,000 the second time and $500,000 for any offense after that.

But the Atlantic Coast Conference does not give out fines or other punishments when fans rush the field, according to ESPN. The conference does have safety measures in place to help visitors and referees off the field.

Tech fans will get an extra week to enjoy the Miami upset with the team on a bye week.

The Yellow Jackets return to Bobby Dodd Stadium next Thursday for its final home game of the season against North Carolina State.

