Kennesaw man sentenced to 15 year in prison for child sex crimes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man was sentenced to 40 years for sexual crimes against a child.
Wolford Hunter Kilgore, 54, pleaded guilty to aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation on August 16, 2024.
A judge sentenced him to 40 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.
The rest of his sentence will be served on probation.
He is forbidden from having any contact with the victim and will be registered as a sex offender.
According to court testimony, the child told authorities that Kilgore touched and molested her at his home in Kennesaw.
The abuse took place over 18 months.
