House fire in Cobb County under investigation, cause of fire unknown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services is investigating a house fire that occurred Saturday evening just before 9 p.m.

Fire officials say they received a phone call from a neighbor to report flames coming from the roof of his neighbors home in the 1100 block of West Mill Drive in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, fire officials found flames on top of the roof of the home and worked to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire was “quickly extinguished” and no injuries occurred.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group