  • Homeowner details being followed home, car blocking driveway

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man driving home from his daughter’s soccer practice told Channel 2 Action News that he noticed that he was being followed all the way into his Cobb County gate-guarded community by another car. 

    He told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that the car pulled up to his home and blocked his driveway.

    “I’m still in the garage at this time, so I’m using (my home security) app on my phone to look and see what she’s doing. The first things she does is knock on my door, then rings the door bell and then she starts pushing the buttons on my door handle where you can try and get in to the lock,” the home owner said. 

    The homeowner details the scary encounter and the other cases we’ve seen similar to this encounter, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.   

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowner details being followed home, car blocking driveway

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 teens attack, rob man walking home from bus stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    4-year-old ejected in crash on I-75 in Cobb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 men arrested for selling drugs near school, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbors take matters into their own hands to fix potholes