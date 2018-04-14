Homeowner details being followed home, car blocking driveway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man driving home from his daughter’s soccer practice told Channel 2 Action News that he noticed that he was being followed all the way into his Cobb County gate-guarded community by another car.
He told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that the car pulled up to his home and blocked his driveway.
“I’m still in the garage at this time, so I’m using (my home security) app on my phone to look and see what she’s doing. The first things she does is knock on my door, then rings the door bell and then she starts pushing the buttons on my door handle where you can try and get in to the lock,” the home owner said.
