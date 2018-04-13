16-year-old boy accused of killing teen girlfriend

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy they say killed his girlfriend at a mobile home park in Barrow County.
Channel 2 Action News was there Thursday night in Winder off Midland Avenue as officers investigated. The girl was killed at the Russell Village Mobile Home Park, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers arrested the teen suspect several hours later behind a grocery store in Winder. He was later charged with murder.
We're talking to the sheriff about what investigators found at the scene, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}