16-year-old boy accused of killing teen girlfriend

    By: Tom Regan

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy they say killed his girlfriend at a mobile home park in Barrow County.

    Channel 2 Action News was there Thursday night in Winder off Midland Avenue as officers investigated. The girl was killed at the Russell Village Mobile Home Park, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Department.

    Officers arrested the teen suspect several hours later behind a grocery store in Winder. He was later charged with murder. 

