0 Expert recreates crime scene in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - Day 19 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

He was facing a 7-count indictment, but Wednesday, the judge threw out two charges of influencing witnesses.

The decision came one day after the prosecution rested its case. The state called nearly 70 witnesses over 16 days. Those witnesses included the lone witness to the shooting, other family friends, doctors, nurses, investigators, colleagues and more. Here's a look at the witnesses who took the stand for the state.

The defense team is now presenting its case to the jury.

10:43 a.m.

The recreation of the bullet’s path by an expert in crime scene reconstruction:

Gardner is testifying how his analysis of the bullet holes in the front seat where Diane sat -- the seat that was pierced by the bullet -- led to his determination of how the gun would have been oriented when it was fired.

The gun would’ve had to rest on the top of Tex McIver’s thigh, most likely resting sideways, in order to match the trajectory of the bullet and due to spatial constraints inside the SUV. Holding the gun vertically, would not have been possible.

10:25 a.m.

Ross Martin Gardner, an expert in crime scene analysis and reconstruction, is now on the stand. He was called in by Bruce Harvey to do an analysis on the Ford Expedition where the shooting took place. He worked to determine the bullet’s trajectory, where the gun was and where the victim sat during the shooting.

His measurements taken inside the SUV of the angle of the bullet’s trajectory were different from those taken by Michael Knox, a forensic expert brought in by the state. He said the differences are small and don’t impact the analysis.

10 a.m.

So now we’ve heard from two people associated with Diane McIver’s estate who say they - not Tex McIver - were responsible for two moves that have been cited as evidence of Tex’s greed: His quick sale of his dead wife’s belongings, and his sale of the condominium where they lived.

Earlier this week, Attorney Stanley Smith Jr., a wills and estate attorney who was hired to handle the estate of Diane McIver, said he had urged Tex McIver to move quickly to sell her fashion clothing and jewelry at the end of 2016.

Today, Oliver, who took over as executor of the estate, said she made the decision to sell the two condominiums where the McIvers lived in Buckhead. The condo was Diane’s, but in her will she had instructed that Tex should be allowed to live out his life there if she died before him.

9:57 a.m.

Who made the decision to sell the McIver condominiums in Buckhead? Mary Margaret Oliver said she made that decision, but needed Tex McIver to agree to it because in the will, Diane intended to allow Tex to live there until his death. Then, the condo would have returned to her estate.

Oliver said of the current $550,000 in the estate account, some of that money will be given to Tex McIver to reflect his interest in the condo that he has given up. The amount is still under negotiation.

9:45 a.m.

Oliver took over at the administrator or executor of Diane McIver’s estate in July after Tex McIver could no longer manage the estate. Tex was named in Diane’s will as her executor.

Oliver is being paid $10,000 a month to manage the estate. Being a large and complex estate, she said it’s appropriate for professionals to be hired to assist with the running of the estate, including attorneys and others to assist with the work.

9:40 a.m.

Amanda Clark Palmer is now returning to estate administrator Mary Margaret Oliver to ask about Diane McIver’s jewelry. Yesterday, the state prosecutors made a statement that Tex McIver had auctioned away the jewelry his wife wore on the night she died. Palmer found one diamond bracelet she was wearing at the time of her death is among the jewelry pieces that was held back from auction.

The judge asks why if jewelry is being distributed that the cash bequests of $350,000 in Diane’s will have not been distributed. Oliver said when she she took over last July there was only $200,000 in the estate account and liabilities outstanding. With the sale of the Buckhead condo for $604,000, the cash is now available. She said the estate account now has $550,000 and she said she intends to distribute the money soon as directed in Diane’s will.

9:30 a.m.

Abbate said that over $325,000 in “expenses” have been paid from Diane McIver’s estate. Oliver is unable to confirm the number, but agrees that the estate has had “substantial” expenses.

“Of course it’s a substantial amount of money spent. Whether or not it’s appropriate is the proper inquiry,” Oliver said.

She said she has not requested information on what expenses may have been covered by Tex’s American Express bills. If the bills covered legitimate expenses for the estate, the payment would have been appropriate, she testifies.

Lawyers are already huddling at the judge’s bench to hash out this line of questioning.

9:15 a.m.

Testifying again Mary Margaret Oliver, a lawyer working as the administrator for the estate of Diane McIver since July 2017.

Prosecuting attorney Adam Abbate is questioning her about payments made from the estate of Diane McIver. Specifically, American Express bills for Tex McIver were paid from Diane McIver’s estate, Abbate is saying.

