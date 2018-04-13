  • Tripp Halstead's parents ‘never ever expected him to pass'

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The journey of Tripp Halstead’s recovery from a brain injury, after a massive branch landed on his head while he was playing outside at a Winder day care in 2012, captivated and inspired people around the world. 

    Tripp passed away last month at the age of 7.

    His parents, Stacy and Bill Halstead, are now opening up about the sudden death of their little boy. They told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that they thought their son was getting better. 

    "We never ever expected him to pass. It was a complete shock because he was sick and got better,” Stacy Halstead said. 

    The Halsteads’ tell us about their plans to help their son's memory live, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tripp Halstead's parents ‘never ever expected him to pass'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta hires pricey outside lawyers for public records case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect posted on Facebook Live before he died in SWAT standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three found not guilty in Waffle House sex tape case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prosecutor: McIver sold jewelry his wife was wearing when she died