Tripp Halstead's parents ‘never ever expected him to pass'

ATLANTA - The journey of Tripp Halstead’s recovery from a brain injury, after a massive branch landed on his head while he was playing outside at a Winder day care in 2012, captivated and inspired people around the world.
Tripp passed away last month at the age of 7.
His parents, Stacy and Bill Halstead, are now opening up about the sudden death of their little boy. They told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that they thought their son was getting better.
“I’m just crying out, Trippadoo, it’s ok!” Stacy and Bill Halstead tell us about their son Tripp’s final moments, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LAZzRyW1a6— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 13, 2018
"We never ever expected him to pass. It was a complete shock because he was sick and got better,” Stacy Halstead said.
The Halsteads’ tell us about their plans to help their son's memory live, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}