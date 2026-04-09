Man dead after shooting in Atlanta gas station parking lot

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Chevron gas station at Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW and Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW just after 10 p.m.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore will have all the latest details, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Lt. Christapher Butler says a 19-year-old man was shot several times and then crossed the street toward a Checkers restaurant.

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

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Police say the gas station owner is sharing video evidence of what happened.

Investigators say it appears to have been a dispute that led to gunfire.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was the result of a robbery, and that the shooting victim was the victim of the robbery.

Police have not confirmed that was what led to the shooting, but did confirm the store was not being robbed.

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