0 President Trump has 'launched precision strikes' on targets in Syria

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says the United States has “launched precision strikes” on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Addressing the nation Friday evening, Trump said the joint strike with France and the United Kingdom is currently underway.

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said. "A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway."

Trump said that the "massacre" last weekend in Syria "was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

"The evil and the despicable attack left mothers and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air/ These are not the actions of a man," Trump said, referring to Assad. "They are crimes of a monster instead."

Trump also delivered a message to Iran and Russia.

"To Iran and to Russia I ask, what kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children? The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. No nation can succeed in the long run by promoting rogue states, brutal tyrants, and murderous dictators," Trump said.

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

The president said America does not seek “an indefinite presence” in Syria and will look to pull out its troops once the Islamic State is totally defeated.

Mr. Trump is asking for a “prayer for our noble warriors” as he concludes his remarks announcing strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program.

The president is also offering prayers for the Middle East and for the United States.

Trump has signaled in recent weeks that, despite advice from his national security team, he wanted to accelerate the timetable of the withdrawal of American forces.

Around 9:30 p.m. Syria's capital had been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke, according to the Associated Press.

Syrian state TV said the attack had begun on the capital, though it wasn't immediately clear what was targeted.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this story.

