Woman found shot to death inside SUV parked in middle of street

ATLANTA — Atlanta officers found a woman shot to death inside her car overnight Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Springside Place in southeast Atlanta. Police have not released the woman’s name, but said she was 36 years old.

We’re LIVE at the scene as police collect evidence, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officers were called out to investigate a shots fired call around 1:23 a.m. When they arrived, officers spotted a Range Rover parked in the middle of the street.

That is where they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a description of the suspect or if another vehicle was involved. Lt. Christapher Butler says investigators are trying to talk with neighbors.

“The early hours are typically hard to get into contact with some people, but we are working the scene and trying to make sense of what happened,” Butler said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group