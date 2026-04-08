Armed robbery suspect shot by deputies, 3 more arrested after chase ends on I-285

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An armed robbery and chase on Interstate 285 eastbound in Clayton County near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ended with one person being shot and three others arrested.

We’re taking you to where the high-speed chase ended, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says that just after 8:45 p.m., deputies were called to an armed robbery off Taylor Road. The victim said several men with assault rifles held him at gunpoint and stole his gun and phone.

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The victim called 911 and described the distinctive orange Kia that the suspects were driving.

Deputies found the car driving on Old National Highway and began chasing it onto I-285. Eventually, deputies performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the car under the airport runway tunnel near Riverdale Road.

Four suspects hopped out of the car and started running. One of them was shot by a deputy. That suspect suffered injuries to his arm and leg, and was taken the hospital.

The other three were taken into custody.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Monterrian Stone, 18-year-old Ranardo Goodwin, 28-year-old Deshante Martez Phillips and a 14-year-old. It’s unclear which of them was shot.

The sheriff says they will eventually be turned over to Clayton County police for investigation of the armed robbery.

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