Atlanta police officer accidently shoots self at apartment complex

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer accidentally shot himself on Tuesday night.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an officer on McAfee Street NW in downtown Atlanta suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear, but police say the officer is expected to survive.

Channel 2’s Cory James is on his way to the scene. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Details on the shooting are limited.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or how the gun was fired.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

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