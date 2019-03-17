0 Georgia high school basketball player remains in hospital after being hit by car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County basketball player is still recovering after he and another teen were hit in front of their high school.

Malik Spellman plays point guard for Wheeler High School in Marietta. Police say a driver hit Spellman and another teenager outside the school nearly a week ago.

The school told Channel 2's Michael Seiden it was donating old weight room equipment and the teens were getting ready to load a weight rack before they were hit.

"It was a terrifying moment. I thought I was going to see this young man die right before my very eyes," witness Marty Herrin said. “Both of them were literally knocked out of their shoes."

Malik Spellman , 17, seen here smiling with his family. The teenager is a point guard on the varsity basketball team at Wheeler HS. He was expected to compete for a starting job, but now he’s recovering after a car slammed into him and his friend last weekend. pic.twitter.com/BKcbJTGV2D — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) March 15, 2019 The other teen has been released, but Spellman remains in a hospital and his medical bills are starting to pile up. A GoFundMe has been set up to the help the Spellmans. “The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time," the family said in a statement. Seiden caught up with one of Spellman's teammates who had just returned from visiting him in the hospital. “His leg is broke. He can’t feel his hands and stuff," Xavier Smith said. Neighbors have raised concerns about the crosswalk. Many told Seiden that there's not enough signage, and they're now calling for new measures, such as blinking lights. The Cobb County Department of Transportation said it is looking into their safety concerns. "It was a real tragic situation this weekend. We hope the victims recover as best as possible. This situation with Holt Road has been ongoing for awhile," said Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt. Cavitt said the goal is put something like flashing lights in between the high school and nearby middle school. Police have identified the driver as 73-year-old Nancy Valentine, but no charges have been filed at this time.

