Neighbors say crosswalk where teens were hit by car isn't safe

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Department of Transportation is looking into safety concerns along a busy road after a driver hit two teenagers in a crosswalk over the weekend.
The Wheeler High School students were carrying gym equipment across Holt Road Saturday night when police say 73-year-old Nancy Valentine slammed into them. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. At this point, no charges have been filed against the driver, but police are still investigating.
Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that they’ve had concerns about the area, saying the crosswalk can be dangerous for both drivers and people walking.
Cobb County DOT is now setting up traffic cameras in the area to study traffic patterns and determine what needs to be done to make the area safer.
We’re working to learn more about the injured teens and the investigation into the crash, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
